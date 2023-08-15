iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Purchased by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,440,120,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

