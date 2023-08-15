iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $147.00 Average PT from Analysts

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Shares of IRTC opened at $116.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.55. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $164.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.05. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.35.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

