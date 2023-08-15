iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $147.00 Average PT from Analysts

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on IRTC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies Price Performance
Shares of IRTC opened at $116.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.55. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $164.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.05. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.35.
About iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iRhythm Technologies
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.