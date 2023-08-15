Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Up 3.8%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.39. 2,954,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,783,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IOVA. StockNews.com lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.82.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $468,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $587,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

