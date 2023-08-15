IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading 5.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $14.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. IonQ traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.64. Approximately 5,087,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 7,725,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Westpark Capital cut IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on IonQ from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IonQ from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at $37,753,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IonQ by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,778,000 after buying an additional 2,619,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,845,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IonQ by 485.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after buying an additional 1,821,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IonQ by 8,179.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 1,298,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.12% of the company’s stock.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 2.05.
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
