iomart Group plc (IOM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50 on September 8th

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from iomart Group’s previous dividend of $1.94. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

iomart Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IOM stock opened at GBX 188.29 ($2.39) on Tuesday. iomart Group has a 12-month low of GBX 109 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 198 ($2.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 174.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 149.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £210.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3,117.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

iomart Group Company Profile

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

