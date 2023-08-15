IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) PT Lowered to $7.00

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 268.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Friday.

IOBT opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. IO Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.63.

In other IO Biotech news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc bought 3,157,894 shares of IO Biotech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $5,999,998.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,157,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,998.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOBT. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in IO Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in IO Biotech by 192.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 27,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in IO Biotech by 18,441.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,854,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 1,844,185 shares in the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

