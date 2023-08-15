Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Update

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,261,700 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 1,738,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 548.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Handelsbanken upgraded Investor AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised Investor AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Investor AB (publ) Stock Up 3.7 %

About Investor AB (publ)

OTCMKTS IVSBF traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370. Investor AB has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81.

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

