Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Genius Sports (GENI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) in the last few weeks:
- 8/8/2023 – Genius Sports had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $7.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2023 – Genius Sports had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2023 – Genius Sports had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2023 – Genius Sports had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $8.50.
- 8/8/2023 – Genius Sports had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00.
- 7/19/2023 – Genius Sports had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $9.00.
- 7/13/2023 – Genius Sports had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $8.00 to $9.00.
- 7/11/2023 – Genius Sports had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $6.00 to $9.00.
Genius Sports Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of GENI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.26. 1,484,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,196. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46.
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 46.77% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
