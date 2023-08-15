Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BWX Technologies (BWXT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) in the last few weeks:

8/14/2023 – BWX Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $77.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – BWX Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – BWX Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – BWX Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – BWX Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

8/4/2023 – BWX Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,348. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $76.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.19.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.25 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

