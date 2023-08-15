Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for August 15th (AGLE, ANGGF, BVXV, CFMS, CIDM, CPSI, CYTK, DBD, EURN, FRO)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, August 15th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK). SVB Securities issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD). They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO). They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC). They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV). They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX). SVB Securities issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

