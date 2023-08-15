Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for August 15th (AGLE, ANGGF, BVXV, CFMS, CIDM, CPSI, CYTK, DBD, EURN, FRO)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, August 15th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK). SVB Securities issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD). They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO). They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC). They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV). They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX). SVB Securities issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

