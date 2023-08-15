Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.94

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.94 and last traded at $32.96, with a volume of 47320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $713.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1,171.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

