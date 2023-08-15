Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $305.08 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.22.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

