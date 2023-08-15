Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $305.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.22. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

