International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 133248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
International Lithium Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 109.83 and a quick ratio of 54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06.
About International Lithium
International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.
