Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,660 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $66,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.6 %

IBKR stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.53. 17,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,543. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.56 and a 52-week high of $93.33. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average is $82.04.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

