Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Short Interest Update

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IRRX stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.83. 5,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $609,202,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp.

