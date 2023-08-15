Insider Selling: West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) VP Sells 21,101 Shares of Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) VP Quintin J. Lai sold 21,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.12, for a total transaction of $8,337,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WST stock traded up $2.88 on Tuesday, reaching $402.77. 203,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,516. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $408.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 44,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,983,000 after buying an additional 36,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WST. Stephens raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

