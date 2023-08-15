Insider Selling: The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Chairman Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $375,955.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 101,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,497,792.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

New York Times Trading Down 0.8 %

NYT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,337. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.30.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. New York Times had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $590.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Institutional Trading of New York Times

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in New York Times by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

