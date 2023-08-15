Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 3,050 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $668,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,242,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,600,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.1 %

MORN traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.14. 67,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $259.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 412.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Morningstar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

