Insider Selling: Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Insider Sells 90,364 Shares of Stock

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) insider Chris McLeish sold 90,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.95), for a total value of £139,160.56 ($176,532.49).

Ibstock Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBST traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 154.10 ($1.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,635. Ibstock plc has a twelve month low of GBX 132.80 ($1.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 205.60 ($2.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £605.37 million, a PE ratio of 734.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.79.

Ibstock Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Ibstock’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a report on Friday, May 5th.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; retaining walls, such as stepoc, slopeloc, and keystone.

