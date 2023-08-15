Insider Selling: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $113,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of HII traded down $4.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.78. 257,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,136. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.65. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HII shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

