Insider Selling: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) Director James M. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $437,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,286.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 450,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,201. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,406,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 551,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,356,000 after acquiring an additional 443,935 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
