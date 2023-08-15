Insider Selling: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Director Sells 85 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) Director Charles A. Stones sold 85 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.49, for a total value of $15,001.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,494.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of AGM traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.49. The company had a trading volume of 98,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.84. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $97.76 and a 52 week high of $180.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

