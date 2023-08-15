Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Sells 2,526 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $63,225.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,913 shares in the company, valued at $56,065,022.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.43. 500,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,679. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 460.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,336,000 after buying an additional 74,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

