Insider Selling: Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Sells 3,891 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.92. 2,625,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,880. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

