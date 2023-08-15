Insider Buying: Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) CEO Acquires 216,879 Shares of Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Army purchased 216,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $84,582.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,922.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Army also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vapotherm alerts:

On Monday, August 14th, Joseph Army purchased 21,939 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $8,775.60.

Vapotherm Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of VAPO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,373. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -1.23. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vapotherm

Vapotherm shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, August 18th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,995,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 19.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 369,700 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 180.1% during the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 1,544,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after buying an additional 993,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 119,689 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 1,598.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 927,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

(Get Free Report)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.