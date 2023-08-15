Insider Buying: TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) CEO Acquires 600,000 Shares of Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) CEO Harlan F. Weisman acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,653.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. 427,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,830. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 155,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 221,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 158,943 shares during the period. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

