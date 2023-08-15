Insider Buying: Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) Director Stephen P. Larson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $147,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryerson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 538,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,936. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.61. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $996.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 22.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ryerson by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RYI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ryerson from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Articles

