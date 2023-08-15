Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,050,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 9,420,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

INVZ opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $6.19.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.53% and a negative net margin of 2,727.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Innoviz Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 105,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

