InnoCare Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:INCPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InnoCare Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:INCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,265,400 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 2,126,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InnoCare Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

InnoCare Pharma Stock Performance

InnoCare Pharma Company Profile

Shares of InnoCare Pharma stock remained flat at $3.26 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.26. InnoCare Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

InnoCare Pharma Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops Orelabrutinib, an BTK inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed and/or refractory (r/r) chronic lymphocytic leukemia, r/r mantle cell lymphoma, r/r Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia, r/r marginal zone lymphoma, r/r diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)- MCD, r/r central nervous system lymphoma, combo w/MIL-62, systemic lupus erythematosus, immune thrombocytopenia purpura, multiple sclerosis, and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder.

