Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,200 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 392,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 245.1 days.
Infineon Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNF remained flat at $36.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $44.10.
About Infineon Technologies
