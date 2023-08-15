Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,200 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 392,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 245.1 days.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNF remained flat at $36.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $44.10.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

About Infineon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.