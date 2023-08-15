Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $86.20

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 86.20 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 87.20 ($1.11), with a volume of 327894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.13).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 113 ($1.43) price target on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £361.33 million, a PE ratio of 2,229.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 17,500.00%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

