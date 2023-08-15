Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.50.

Illumina stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.68. The stock had a trading volume of 288,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,339. Illumina has a 52-week low of $172.29 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

