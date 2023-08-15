ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 7.40 Per Share

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 20.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Stock Up 5.0 %

LON:LBOW opened at GBX 40.94 ($0.52) on Tuesday. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 32.90 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 62 ($0.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £49.66 million and a P/E ratio of 780.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 40.20.

About ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

