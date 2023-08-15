Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Plans $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Icahn Enterprises has a payout ratio of 283.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 283.7%.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ IEP opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.35. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,417,000 after buying an additional 290,199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 326,637 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 185.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 158,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 102,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

