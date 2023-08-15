HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

NYSE:HUYA remained flat at $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 823,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. HUYA has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $645.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Separately, HSBC reduced their price target on HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWA LLC acquired a new position in HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in HUYA by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HUYA by 8,607.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

