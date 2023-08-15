Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.98 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 24.75% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $616.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 4.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hut 8 Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $1.60 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUT

About Hut 8 Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.