Humanigen (HGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th.

Humanigen Stock Performance

HGEN opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.94. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.39.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humanigen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 153,695 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Humanigen by 225.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 301,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 209,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Humanigen by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Humanigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 2,848.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 599,680 shares during the period. 3.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response. The company is developing lenzilumab, an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), to treat cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.