HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ) Short Interest Down 31.8% in July

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Stock Up 37.4 %

Shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.18. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,133. HUB Cyber Security has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.22.

Get HUB Cyber Security (Israel) alerts:

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. It provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

Receive News & Ratings for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.