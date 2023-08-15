HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ) Short Interest Down 31.8% in July

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Stock Up 37.4 %
Shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.18. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,133. HUB Cyber Security has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.22.
