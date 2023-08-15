HSBC (HSBC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HSBC (NYSE: HSBC):

8/14/2023 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 800 ($10.15) to GBX 825 ($10.47).

8/7/2023 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

8/3/2023 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($9.89) to GBX 820 ($10.40).

8/1/2023 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 675 ($8.56) to GBX 722 ($9.16).

7/12/2023 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 695 ($8.82) to GBX 675 ($8.56).

7/7/2023 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($7.99) to GBX 680 ($8.63).

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,958. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $155.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66.

Get HSBC Holdings plc alerts:

HSBC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 31,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.