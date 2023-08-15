HSBC (HSBC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HSBC (NYSE: HSBC):
- 8/14/2023 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 800 ($10.15) to GBX 825 ($10.47).
- 8/7/2023 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.
- 8/3/2023 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($9.89) to GBX 820 ($10.40).
- 8/1/2023 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 675 ($8.56) to GBX 722 ($9.16).
- 7/12/2023 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 695 ($8.82) to GBX 675 ($8.56).
- 7/7/2023 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($7.99) to GBX 680 ($8.63).
HSBC Price Performance
Shares of HSBC stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,958. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $155.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66.
HSBC Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 33.39%.
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
