H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRB. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of H&R Block stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.35. 1,734,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,887. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,259,000 after purchasing an additional 228,156 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,690,000 after purchasing an additional 91,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

