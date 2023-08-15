H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock Position Trimmed by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.58% of H&R Block worth $31,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,807,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,829,000 after buying an additional 302,482 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,918,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,138,000 after buying an additional 66,269 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HRB. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,916. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

