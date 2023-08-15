Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Short Interest Update

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 545,100 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 443,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 306,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,727. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Compass Point cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 14.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

