Horizen (ZEN) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $8.78 or 0.00029848 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $122.96 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00100695 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00050755 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,012,350 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

