holoride Price Down 3% Over Last Week (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. holoride has a market capitalization of $11.66 million and $138,152.83 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,829.19 or 0.06263032 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00040473 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00020530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00027617 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00013139 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01706046 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $109,873.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.