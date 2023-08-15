Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Aflac makes up 2.8% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.96. 198,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $78.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.90.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,201 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

