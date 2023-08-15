Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. SAP accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $137.97. The company had a trading volume of 115,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,413. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $162.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $145.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

