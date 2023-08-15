Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,328,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,248,000 after buying an additional 236,401 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,178,000 after buying an additional 1,000,602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,196,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,774,000 after buying an additional 364,483 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

TTE stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.23. 200,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,960. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $150.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.585 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

