Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,106 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 1.5% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in RTX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.00. 620,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,114,764. The firm has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average of $96.73. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

