Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Shares Gap Down to $7.80

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.80, but opened at $7.54. Holley shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 88,166 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLLY. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Holley from $7.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Holley from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Holley from $6.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $878.54 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.61 million. Holley had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 5.12%. Holley’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Holley Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Holley by 132.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Holley by 32.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 53.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

